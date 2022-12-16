Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
No precipitation in store for Kazakhstan Dec 16

16 December 2022, 10:12
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Weather without precipitation is forecast for most of Kazakhstan on December 16, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

According to the national weather agency, snowfall is expected in western and mountainous areas of southern Kazakhstan. Black ice will cover roads in the west of the country.

Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in the southeast, south and center of Kazakhstan.

Parts of Atyrau, Turkestan and Zhambyl regions will be steeped in fog.

Earlier it was reported that Kazhydromet had issued weather advisory for two regions of Kazakhstan – Zhetysu and West Kazakhstan regions.


