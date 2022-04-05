Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    No precipitation in store for Kazakhstan 5 Apr

    5 April 2022, 07:43

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather without precipitation is predicted to persist in most regions of Kazakhstan on Tuesday. Rain showers are expected only in the west, north, and mountainous areas of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Parts of Kostanay, West Kazakhstan and Pavlodar region will be steeped in fog.

    Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in Turkestan, Mangistau, Zhambyl, Karaganda, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, and Atyrau regions. Gusts may reach up to 23-28 mps in Kostanay, Akmola, and North Kazakhstan regions.

    Wind will bring dust storm to Turkestan and Mangistau regions.

    Chances of thunderstorm will be high in mountainous parts of Turkestan region.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
    UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    4 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    5 Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II