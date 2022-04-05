No precipitation in store for Kazakhstan 5 Apr

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather without precipitation is predicted to persist in most regions of Kazakhstan on Tuesday. Rain showers are expected only in the west, north, and mountainous areas of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Parts of Kostanay, West Kazakhstan and Pavlodar region will be steeped in fog.

Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in Turkestan, Mangistau, Zhambyl, Karaganda, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, and Atyrau regions. Gusts may reach up to 23-28 mps in Kostanay, Akmola, and North Kazakhstan regions.

Wind will bring dust storm to Turkestan and Mangistau regions.

Chances of thunderstorm will be high in mountainous parts of Turkestan region.