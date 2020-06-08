No precipitation in most regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather without precipitation is forecast in most regions of Kazakhstan on June 8. Occasional showers will douse the south, southwest and west of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Thunderstorm and 15-20 mps wind are expected in West Kazakhstan, Almaty, Turkestan, Zhambyl regions. Dust storm is predicted for Zhambyl and Turkestan regions.

15-20 mps wind is forecast for Karaganda, Kyzylorda, East Kazakhstan regions. Dust storm is in store for Kyzylorda region. Dense fog patches are predicted for East Kazakhstan region at night.

Fervent heat is expected again in Atyrau region.

Extreme fire hazard remains in Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Turkestan, Almaty, Akmola and Aktobe regions.