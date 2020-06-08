Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

No precipitation in most regions of Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
8 June 2020, 07:21
No precipitation in most regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather without precipitation is forecast in most regions of Kazakhstan on June 8. Occasional showers will douse the south, southwest and west of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Thunderstorm and 15-20 mps wind are expected in West Kazakhstan, Almaty, Turkestan, Zhambyl regions. Dust storm is predicted for Zhambyl and Turkestan regions.

15-20 mps wind is forecast for Karaganda, Kyzylorda, East Kazakhstan regions. Dust storm is in store for Kyzylorda region. Dense fog patches are predicted for East Kazakhstan region at night.

Fervent heat is expected again in Atyrau region.

Extreme fire hazard remains in Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Turkestan, Almaty, Akmola and Aktobe regions.

Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty