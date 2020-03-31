No precipitation in most regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather without precipitation is forecast in most regions of Kazakhstan on March 31. Occasional showers will douse the south, southwest and west of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Dust storm and 15-20 mps wind are expected in Kyzylorda region.

Fog will blanket East Kazakhstan region at night and early in the morning.

Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, and Turkestan regions.

Gusts of wind may reach up to 28 mps in Almaty region. It will be windy in Aktobe region as well.