Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

No precipitation in most regions of Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
31 March 2020, 07:19
No precipitation in most regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather without precipitation is forecast in most regions of Kazakhstan on March 31. Occasional showers will douse the south, southwest and west of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Dust storm and 15-20 mps wind are expected in Kyzylorda region.

Fog will blanket East Kazakhstan region at night and early in the morning.

Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, and Turkestan regions.

Gusts of wind may reach up to 28 mps in Almaty region. It will be windy in Aktobe region as well.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty