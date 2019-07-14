Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    No precipitation in most regions of Kazakhstan on Sunday

    14 July 2019, 10:22

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather without precipitation is expected in most regions of Kazakhstan today, July 14. Only the southwest, northwest and east of Kazakhstan will see atmospheric fronts causing rains accompanied by thunderstorms, stiff wind, hail, and squall, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps willbatter Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Zhambyl,Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, and Pavlodar regions.

    Chances of hail will be high inAtyrau, West Kazakhstan, and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Meteorologists predict thatAtyrau, West Kazakhstan, and Aktobe regions should brace for squall.

    Fervent heat is set to grip Kyzylorda,Karaganda, Akmola, Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau,East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, parts of North Kazakhstan regions.

    High fire hazard will persist inKyzylorda, parts of Turkestan, Almaty, Aktobe, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, and Zhambylregions.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    S. Korea experiences warmest spring this year: weather agency
    Heavy rain pounds Japan, prompting evacuation alerts, flood warnings
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued