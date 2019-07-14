No precipitation in most regions of Kazakhstan on Sunday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather without precipitation is expected in most regions of Kazakhstan today, July 14. Only the southwest, northwest and east of Kazakhstan will see atmospheric fronts causing rains accompanied by thunderstorms, stiff wind, hail, and squall, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Zhambyl, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, and Pavlodar regions.

Chances of hail will be high in Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, and East Kazakhstan regions.

Meteorologists predict that Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, and Aktobe regions should brace for squall.

Fervent heat is set to grip Kyzylorda, Karaganda, Akmola, Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, parts of North Kazakhstan regions.

High fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, parts of Turkestan, Almaty, Aktobe, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions.