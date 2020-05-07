Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

No precipitation in most regions of Kazakhstan on May 7

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
7 May 2020, 09:44
No precipitation in most regions of Kazakhstan on May 7

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Most regions of Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation on May 7, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet. However, occasional showers are forecast for the west, southwest and south of Kazakhstan.

Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in Mangistau, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and Karaganda regions. Gusts may reach up to 23 mps in Almaty region in the area of Lake Alakol.

Wind may bring dust storm to Mangistau and Kyzylorda regions.

Chances of squall will be high in Turkestan region.

Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty