No precipitation in most regions of Kazakhstan on May 7

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Most regions of Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation on May 7, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet. However, occasional showers are forecast for the west, southwest and south of Kazakhstan.

Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in Mangistau, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and Karaganda regions. Gusts may reach up to 23 mps in Almaty region in the area of Lake Alakol.

Wind may bring dust storm to Mangistau and Kyzylorda regions.

Chances of squall will be high in Turkestan region.