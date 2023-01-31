Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
No precipitation forecast Jan 31

31 January 2023, 07:18
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Most areas of the country will remain under the impact of the anti-cyclone ridge, due to which no precipitation is expected on January 31, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

«Northern and central regions only will see snowfall and snow blizzard. Rains and snow as well as strong wind will hit southern regions. Fog and ice slick are forecast there as well,» a statement from the met service reads.


