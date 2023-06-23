No precipitation forecast in southwestern, southern regions Jun 23

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On June 23, almost all the territory of Kazakhstan will stay under the impact of atmospheric fronts which will bring rains and thunderstorms, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

No precipitation is forecast in southwestern and southern regions only. Strong wind and hail persist across the country, and squall is predicted for southwestern areas.

Fire hazard will be extremely high in Turkistan, Mangiustau, Abai regions, in southern half of Kostanay region, in the west of East Kazakhstan region, in the west, east of Kyzylorda region, in southern, central areas of Karaganda region, in the south of Ulytau region, in western, central regions of Pavlodar region, as well as in northern, eastern areas of Atyrau region.

Fire risk will be high in Zhetysu region, in central areas of Almaty region, in the southwest, south of West Kazakhstan region, in southwestern, southern, southeastern areas of Aktobe region.