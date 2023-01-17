No precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Jan 17

17 January 2023, 00:15

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Almost all the territory of the country will remain under the impact of the vast northwestern anti-cyclone on January 17 with no precipitation forecast, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet national weather service.

Snowfall, strong wind and ground blizzard are expected in eastern regions. Fog will blanket southern parts.

Nighttime severe frosts up to -25-26°C persist in northern, eastern regions as well as in mountainous areas of Zhetisu and Almaty regions.