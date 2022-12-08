Go to the main site
    No precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Dec 8

    8 December 2022, 07:12

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The vast anticyclone will keep influencing the weather in Kazakhstan today, due to which no precipitation is expected in most regions, Kazhydromet says.

    Snowfall will hit northern, southern, and southeastern regions only.

    Heavy precipitation is predicted for mountainous areas of Zhambyl region.

    Wind speed will increase in southern, southeastern parts, while northwestern, northern, southern and southeastern regions will see foggy conditions. Ice-slick is forecast for the south of the country.
