Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

No precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Dec 8

8 December 2022, 07:12
No precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Dec 8

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The vast anticyclone will keep influencing the weather in Kazakhstan today, due to which no precipitation is expected in most regions, Kazhydromet says.

Snowfall will hit northern, southern, and southeastern regions only.

Heavy precipitation is predicted for mountainous areas of Zhambyl region.

Wind speed will increase in southern, southeastern parts, while northwestern, northern, southern and southeastern regions will see foggy conditions. Ice-slick is forecast for the south of the country.


Теги:
Related news
Winter Charity Ball: Organizers raise over 80 mln tenge for charity
Political and socio-economic reforms of Kazakhstan presented in Vienna
Almaty to spend over KZT50bln on roads extension and metro construction in 2023
Read also
Doctor from Astana wins gold at Asian Classic Powerlifting Championships in Dubai
Kazakhstan is among top 30 digitized economies - Tokayev
Winter Charity Ball: Organizers raise over 80 mln tenge for charity
Tokayev announces Kazakhstan’s stand on EAEU
Kazakhstan-EAEU trade turnover rises by more than 7% - Tokayev
ISU Short Track Speed Skating World Cup kicks off in Almaty
Almaty to spend over KZT50bln on roads extension and metro construction in 2023
Over KZT10bln to be spent on construction of new water supply network in Almaty
News Partner
Popular
1 Tokayev meets newly appointed Supreme Court Chairman Aslambek Mergaliyev
2 Titled chess player of Kazakhstan Oleg Dzyuban passes away
3 Floods in Lisbon cause 1 death
4 S. Korea added largest number of jobs in 5 years in 2021
5 Russia records over 7,000 daily COVID cases for first time since Oct 29 — crisis center

News