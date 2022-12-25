No precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Dec 25

25 December 2022, 09:45

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s meteorological service has issued a weather forecast report for December 25.

Most areas of the country will be under the impact of the trough of the north-western anti-cyclone, which will bring no precipitation. Snowfall and ground blizzard are forecast in northern, eastern regions.

Wind speed will increase in northwestern, southeastern and eastern regions. Fog is expected across the country.