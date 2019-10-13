Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    No precipitation forecast for Sunday

    13 October 2019, 10:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On October 13 major part of the territory of Kazakhstan will be influenced by the anticyclone spur.

    However, the atmospheric fronts will pass through the western, northwestern and northern regions of the republic bringing strong wind, Kazinform reports with the reference to the Kazhydromet RSE.

    Fog will blanket Zhambyl region. Rude wind of 15-20 m / s is also predicted here.

    Kazhydromet predicted foggy weather in West Kazakhstan, Kostanay regions. Wind will strengthen to 15-20 m / s.

    Fog is also forecast in Akmola, Atyrau, North Kazakhstan, Almaty, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan and Mangystau region during night hours.

    Wind gusting to 15-20 m/s is expected in Kyzylorda region.

    High fire hazard persists in Turkestan, the eastern part of Kyzylorda, the western and southeastern parts of Karaganda, the southeastern areas of West Kazakhstan, and the northeastern part of East Kazakhstan regions.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued