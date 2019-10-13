Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

No precipitation forecast for Sunday

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
13 October 2019, 10:39
No precipitation forecast for Sunday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On October 13 major part of the territory of Kazakhstan will be influenced by the anticyclone spur.

However, the atmospheric fronts will pass through the western, northwestern and northern regions of the republic bringing strong wind, Kazinform reports with the reference to the Kazhydromet RSE.

Fog will blanket Zhambyl region. Rude wind of 15-20 m / s is also predicted here.

Kazhydromet predicted foggy weather in West Kazakhstan, Kostanay regions. Wind will strengthen to 15-20 m / s.

Fog is also forecast in Akmola, Atyrau, North Kazakhstan, Almaty, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan and Mangystau region during night hours.

Wind gusting to 15-20 m/s is expected in Kyzylorda region.

High fire hazard persists in Turkestan, the eastern part of Kyzylorda, the western and southeastern parts of Karaganda, the southeastern areas of West Kazakhstan, and the northeastern part of East Kazakhstan regions.

Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty