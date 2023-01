No precipitation forecast for most Kazakhstan Jan 22

22 January 2023, 10:15

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The extensive Northwestern anticyclone is to dictate the weather in most parts of the country on January 22, Kazinform reports.

According to the National Weather Service, the greater part of Kazakhstan is to expect weather with no precipitation. Due to fronts the northeast of the country is to see some snowing, the south and east – high wind, and the far south – fog.