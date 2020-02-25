Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
No precipitation expected in most of Kazakhstan Feb 25

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
25 February 2020, 07:28
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - No precipitation is expected in major regions of Kazakhstan on February 25, RSE Kazhydromet reports.

Fog, black ice, wind of 15-20 mps and blowing snow are predicted for Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, North-Kazakhstan, Kostanay regions.

Dense fog patches will cover some areas of Kyzylorda and Mangystau regions. Wind of 15-20 mps is expected in the regions as well.

Fog will blanket Almaty region during night and morning hours. Wind of 15-20 mps will blow in the Zhalanashkol area of the region.

Foggy weather is forecast for Akmola, Zhambyl, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan and Turkestan regions.


Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
