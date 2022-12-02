Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
No plans to introduce COVID curbs in Kazakhstan - Health Minister

2 December 2022, 15:12
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has no plans to impose the coronavirus curbs in the nearest future, Health Minister Azhar Giniyat said Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Asked whether Kazakhstan is planning to introduce strict COVID curbs like the ones in China, Minister Giniyat told journalists on the sidelines of the government’s hour at the Senate that there are no such plans.

«Given that over 10 million Kazakhstanis got fully immunized and over five million people got boosted, there are no plans to impose any coronavirus-related curbs,» said Giniyat, adding that the country has high herd immunity.

Earlier Kazinform reported that 162 new cases of the coronavirus infection had been recorded in Kazakhstan in the past day.


