    No plans for military parades on May 7 and 9 in Kazakhstan

    13 April 2022, 16:42

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Military parades dated to 30 years since the establishment of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan and the great Victory Day will not take place in Kazakhstan this year, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Defense Ministry.

    According to the press service, there are plans to hold military and patriotic measures, including ones to honor the veterans of World War II and the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan.

    In total, around 50 different measures will take place in all regions of the country.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Kazakhstan Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry
