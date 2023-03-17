Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.83 eur/kzt 489.78

    rub/kzt 5.78 cny/kzt 65.46
Weather:
Astana+13+15℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Other Governmental Authorities

    No plans for ‘foreign agents’ bill in Kazakhstan – Human Rights Commissioner

    17 March 2023, 13:44

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – There are no plans to introduce the bill on ‘foreign agents’ in Kazakhstan, Human Rights Commissioner Artur Lastayev said Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «As far as I know there are no such plans [to introduce the bill]. If the issue is brought up, we will certainly carry out our examination, give it assessment and express our opinion,» Artur Lastayev said answering the questions of journalists after the meeting with the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk.

    Lastayev added that during the meeting the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights commended the sweeping constitutional reforms spearheaded by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev aimed at building ‘a Fair Kazakhstan’.

    Earlier it was announced that the State Revenue Committee of Kazakhstan is set to publish the list of entities that receive funding from abroad. It has been doing so since 2022. The said list is expected to be released on the committee’s official website following results of 1H of 2023.

    It bears to remind that recently proposed bill on ‘foreign agents’ caused violent protests in Georgia. Opponents of the bill backed by the Georgian parliament took to the streets of Tbilisi to condemn the bill requiring Georgian NGOs and media organizations that receive more than 20% of their funding from abroad to register as ‘foreign agents’ or face fines and even imprisonment. After two nights of clashes between protesters and local police the bill was dropped.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Human rights Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan needs over 43 bln tenge to increase social allowances - minister
    Kazakhstan starts large-scale work on repair and reconstruction of energy facilities
    Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative to UN elected Chair of UNDC annual session
    Kazakh PM vows Government to work with all political parties
    Popular
    1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
    2 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
    3 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
    4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina remains in WTA Singles Rankings top 10