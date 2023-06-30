No one can evade responsibility for illegal actions – Majilis Speaker

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Adoption of the law on repatriation of illegally appropriated assets has been seen as a ‘justice has been served’ moment by the public, Kazakh Majilis Speaker Yerlan Koshanov believes, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Addressing the joint session of the Kazakh Parliament chambers on Friday, Speaker Koshanov stressed the adoption of the law is seen as the government’s response to public outcry regarding the illegally withdrawn assets. It was highlighted in President Tokayev’s pre-election campaign.

The law, according to Koshanov, gave Kazakhstan the legal levers to repatriate the illegally appropriated assets. «It took into account the brand-new international trends of fighting against corruption. No one can evade responsibility for their illegal action,» Koshanov added.

He also noted that a new wave of deputies has joined the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament. Those include not only women, but also people with special needs and promising youngsters. Some of the newly elected Majilis deputies haven’t even turned 35.