Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Almaty

    No. of persons under home observation for COVID-19 declining in Almaty

    1 November 2021, 14:40

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - COVID-19 treatment is provided to 1,039 Almaty citizens, 35 of whom are kids, at infectious diseases hospitals, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Almaty city has logged 206 cases of the coronavirus infection, including 189 symptomatic and 17 asymptomatic ones, in the past 24 hours.

    Over the past day, the city’s hospitals have discharged 14 and admitted 63 people. COVID-19 treatment is provided to 1,039 Almaty citizens, 35 of whom are kids, at infectious diseases hospitals. 93 people are in intensive care units, 28 are connected to lung ventilation, 35 on non-invasive lung ventilation, and 24 on high flow devices in the city.

    2,214 citizens of Almaty, 2,038 of whom have mild and moderate symptoms and 86 are with no symptoms, are under home observation by mobile teams of primary health care and the telemedicine center.

    The first COVID-19 vaccine jab has been administered to 409 and both to 605 Almaty citizens in the past 24 hours.

    In total, 995,190 people have so far been given at least one jab in the city. 928,153 citizens of Almaty are fully vaccinated.

    A total of 120,519 60-year-olds have so far been vaccinated in the city.

    The vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. At-risk groups, including healthcare workers, were the first to get anti-COVID vaccine. The nationwide vaccination campaign covering all eligible citizens started on April 2, 2021.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Almaty Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Another rising respiratory virus in U.S. draws concern
    Foreign media about Kazakhstan: European Parliament meeting on reforms, booming international air travel, grain exports and Silk Road adventure
    Japan's fertility rate drops for 7th straight year in 2022
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region