No. of persons under home observation for COVID-19 declining in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - COVID-19 treatment is provided to 1,039 Almaty citizens, 35 of whom are kids, at infectious diseases hospitals, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Almaty city has logged 206 cases of the coronavirus infection, including 189 symptomatic and 17 asymptomatic ones, in the past 24 hours.

Over the past day, the city’s hospitals have discharged 14 and admitted 63 people. COVID-19 treatment is provided to 1,039 Almaty citizens, 35 of whom are kids, at infectious diseases hospitals. 93 people are in intensive care units, 28 are connected to lung ventilation, 35 on non-invasive lung ventilation, and 24 on high flow devices in the city.

2,214 citizens of Almaty, 2,038 of whom have mild and moderate symptoms and 86 are with no symptoms, are under home observation by mobile teams of primary health care and the telemedicine center.

The first COVID-19 vaccine jab has been administered to 409 and both to 605 Almaty citizens in the past 24 hours.

In total, 995,190 people have so far been given at least one jab in the city. 928,153 citizens of Almaty are fully vaccinated.

A total of 120,519 60-year-olds have so far been vaccinated in the city.

The vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. At-risk groups, including healthcare workers, were the first to get anti-COVID vaccine. The nationwide vaccination campaign covering all eligible citizens started on April 2, 2021.



