No. of people received Pfizer vaccine rises in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – The number of women and teenagers given the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is on the rise in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As of today, in total, 5,402 people have received the Pfizer vaccine in Atyrau region. Of these, 254 are pregnant women, 2,358 – nursing mothers, and 2,790 teenagers at the age of 12-18, the press service of the health office of Atyrau region said in a statement.

The vaccine is administered on a voluntary basis. Teenagers can get Pfizer vaccine with the consent of their parents or statutory representatives.

