Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Atyrau region

    No. of people received Pfizer vaccine rises in Atyrau rgn

    3 February 2022, 09:16

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – The number of women and teenagers given the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is on the rise in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    As of today, in total, 5,402 people have received the Pfizer vaccine in Atyrau region. Of these, 254 are pregnant women, 2,358 – nursing mothers, and 2,790 teenagers at the age of 12-18, the press service of the health office of Atyrau region said in a statement.

    The vaccine is administered on a voluntary basis. Teenagers can get Pfizer vaccine with the consent of their parents or statutory representatives.

    Earlier the occupancy rates of infectious diseases beds and ICU beds were revealed in Atyrau region.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Atyrau region Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    OECD jobless rate remains at record low in April
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    4 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    5 Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports