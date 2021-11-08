Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
No. of people received both COVID-19 vaccine jabs stands at 220 thou in Atyrau rgn

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
8 November 2021, 20:59
No. of people received both COVID-19 vaccine jabs stands at 220 thou in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 220 thousand people have been given two jabs of COVID-19 vaccines in the region, the press service of the regional health office said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of Atyrau region's health office, 162 people have been inoculated against COVID-19 in the region in the past 24 hours.

Since February 1, 2021, a total of 242,618 people have been administered the first jab of anti-coronavirus vaccine and 219,724 - both jabs in the region.

It bears to remind that the vaccination campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Healthcare workers were the first in line to get their jabs of anti-COVID vaccines. The mass vaccination began in early April 2021 when all eligible citizens of the country were able to get immunized against the coronavirus infection.


Atyrau region   Coronavirus   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
