    No. of people received both COVID-19 vaccine jabs exceeds 202 thou in Atyrau rgn

    14 October 2021, 14:50

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 583 people have been inoculated against COVID-19 in the region in the past 24 hours, the press service of the regional health office said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of Atyrau region's health office, s ince February 1, 2021, a total of 233,287 people have been administered the first jab of anti-coronavirus vaccine and 202,499 - both jabs in the region.

    It bears to remind that the vaccination campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Healthcare workers were the first in line to get their jabs of anti-COVID vaccines. The mass vaccination began in early April 2021 when all eligible citizens of the country were able to get immunized against the coronavirus infection.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Atyrau region Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
