No. of people received 1st COVID-19 vaccine jab rises to 220,113 in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM - Atyrau region has reported 69 cases of, two deaths and 265 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the health office of Atyrau region, 1,242 COVID-19 patients are receiving home treatment in the region. The number of patients at infectious diseases hospitals stands at 358.

The COVID-19 vaccination campaign is underway in Atyrau region with 220,113 people being vaccinated with the first jab of anti-coronavirus vaccine and 176,424 with the second jab.

