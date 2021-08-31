Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Atyrau region

No. of people given 1st COVID-19 vaccine jab nears 193 thou in Atyrau rgn

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
31 August 2021, 16:29
No. of people given 1st COVID-19 vaccine jab nears 193 thou in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Nearly 193 thousand residents of Atyrau region have received at least one jab of COVID-19 vaccine, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Over the past three day, 3,687 Atyrau region residents have received the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine.

The total number of people given the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine stands at 192,979, including 7,188 health workers, 13,048 teachers, 1,1183 police officers, 4,702 students, 978 workers of closed facilities, 3,590 law enforcement officials, 2,511 civil servants, 12,644 people with chronic diseases and 147,135 locals.

As of August 30, 139,279 people were given both jabs across the region.

The region has so far received 235,295 doses of the first component of anti-coronavirus vaccine, and 182,720 doses of the second component.


Atyrau region   Coronavirus   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden