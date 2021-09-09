Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
No. of people given 1st COVID-19 vaccine component exceeds 205 thou in Atyrau rgn

Adlet Seilkhanov
9 September 2021, 08:15
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 1,659 residents of Atyrau region have been vaccinated against COVID-19 over the past day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of Atyrau region’s health office, 1,659 residents have received the first component of COVID-19 vaccine in the region in the past 24 hours. These include 15 health workers, 44 teachers, 30 students, four law enforcement officials, 28 civil servants, 141 people with chronic diseases and 1,397 locals.

The region has so far administered the first component of COVID-19 vaccine to 205,163 residents, and both components to 152,762 residents.

As earlier reported the number of COVID-19 patients at hospitals has halved in Atyrau region.


