No. of Kazakhstanis staying in Türkiye could be around 75 thou - Kazakh MFA spokesperson

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The number of Kazakhstani nationals staying in Türkiye could be around 75 thousand, Aibek Smadiyarov, Kazakh Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«There are 968 Kazakhstanis registered with the consular department in Türkiye. 498 in Ankara, 45 in Istanbul, and 189 in Antalya. The latest data say 8,219 Kazakhstani students are studying in the country. According to the authorities, the number of Kazakhstanis staying in Türkiye could be around 75 thousand,» said Smadiyarov during a briefing.

Earlier the Kazakh Foreign Ministry spokesperson said the diplomats are in constant contact with the emergency situations department of Türkiye.

As of now, there are no Kazakhstanis among those killed in a series of major earthquakes in Türkiye.

It was reported that the Kazakh aircraft with 41 rescuers and health workers on board touched down in Türkiye.

The Kazakhstani rescuers are to assist in the liquidation of the aftermath of a series of major quakes.

At least 3,381 people have been killed as a result of major earthquakes in Türkiye.

Early Monday morning, a strong 7.7 earthquake, centered in the Pazarcik district, jolted Kahramanmaras, southeastern Türkiye.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared the national mourning day due to a series of earthquakes.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed condolences to his Turkish counterpart Erdogan due to numerous victims as a result of the earthquakes.

Photo: gov.kz



