    No of daily COVID-19 cases rise in Kostanay rgn

    13 January 2022, 14:30

    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – Kostanay region has seen the number of daily coronavirus cases rise to 94 compared to 39 registered in the pervious day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Kostanay region has reported 94 fresh daily COVID-19 cases with the daily growth rate of 0.22%.

    Out of the 94 infected people 89 have been tested for COVID-19 upon appointment requests, five after coming into contact with those infected, and one for preventive purposes. Of the daily case count, 90 are symptomatic and four asymptomatic.

    Of the fresh daily infections 41 have been reported in Kostanay city, 30 in Rudny city, eight in Lisakovsk city, five in Kostanay district, three in Zhitikar city, two in Auliekolsk district, two in Mendykarinsk district, one in Denisovsk district, one in Karabalyksk district and one in Sarykolsk district.

    The region recorded a total of 41,750 cases of the coronavirus infection from April 3, 2020, to January 12 this year. The number of those recovered from the disease stands at 41,329.

    Since February 1, 2021, the first component of COVID-19 vaccines has been given to 347,849 people and the second component to 330,767 people in the region.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

