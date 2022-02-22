No new COVID-like pneumonia cases reported in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – No new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia have been registered in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

16 people made full recoveries from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, three deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia were recorded in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

Since March 13, 2020, Kazakhstan has registered a total of 87,880 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 81,444 patients fully recovered from pneumonia. The disease claimed lives of 5,327 people across the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan posted 483 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,299,566 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 1,256,284 people made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.



