Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

No new COVID-like pneumonia cases reported in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
22 February 2022, 11:59
No new COVID-like pneumonia cases reported in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – No new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia have been registered in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

16 people made full recoveries from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, three deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia were recorded in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

Since March 13, 2020, Kazakhstan has registered a total of 87,880 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 81,444 patients fully recovered from pneumonia. The disease claimed lives of 5,327 people across the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan posted 483 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,299,566 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 1,256,284 people made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties