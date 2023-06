No new COVID-19 cases reported in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - No new COVID-19 cases or the virus related deaths have been recorded in Kyrgyzstan on Monday, the country’s Health Ministry said, Kabar reports.

In total, 200,993 COVID-19 cases have been registered in Kyrgyzstan, 196,406 of them recovered and 2,991 died.

The Health Ministry also reported that 4 patients are receiving treatment at home.