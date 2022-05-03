Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
No new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan for several days in a row

Adlet Seilkhanov
3 May 2022, 17:49
BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Kyrgyzstan reported zero fresh cases of COVID-19 coronavirus infection on Tuesday, Kabar reports.

The country's overall count of infections stands at 200,993, its Health Ministry said.

In addition, no one patient with coronavirus have cured in the last 24-hours period, the tally of recoveries remains at 196,405-mark.

The death toll of Kyrgyzstan makes 2,991 as no new virus-linked fatalities were recorded in the past day.

There are no coronavirus patients receiving treatment in hospitals, 5 people are being treated at their homes in Bishkek.


