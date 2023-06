BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - No new COVID-19 cases or the virus related deaths have been recorded in Kyrgyzstan on Friday, the country’s Health Ministry said, Kabar reports.

The overall of confirmed cases in the country stands at 200,983 and the death toll stands at 2,991. The number of recoveries from the disease has reached 196,351 with 11 recoveries of the past 24 hours.