No new COVID-19 cases or virus related deaths recorded in Kyrgyzstan

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
20 April 2022, 18:18
BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - No new COVID-19 cases or the virus related deaths have been recorded in Kyrgyzstan on Wednesday, the country’s Health Ministry said, Kabar reports.

The overall of confirmed cases in the country stands at 200,982 and the death toll stands at 2,991. The number of recoveries from the disease has reached 196,351 with 10 recoveries of the past 24 hours.

The Health Ministry also reported that 33 patients are receiving treatment in hospitals, while 15 people are being treated at home.


