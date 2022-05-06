Go to the main site
    No new cases of coronavirus recorded in Kyrgyzstan

    6 May 2022, 18:47

    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - No new cases of coronavirus infection were registered in Kyrgyzstan on Thursday, the report from the Health Ministry of the republic said, Kabar reports.

    Thus, a total of 200,993 positive cases of COVID-19 coronavirus infection have been recorded in Kyrgyzstan since the outbreak of the virus.

    No new recoveries from the disease were also registered across the country in the last 24-hours period, the total count of those cured stands at 196,406.

    The Health Ministry also reported that the death toll from novel coronavirus remains at 2,991 with 0 new fatalities recorded in the past day.

    As of today, there are no COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in hospitals, and 4 people are being treated at homes in Bishkek.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

