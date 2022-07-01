No need to impose mask mandate – Health Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is in safe ‘green’ zone in terms of the COVID-19 spread and there is no need to impose nationwide mask mandate, Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat said Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«We are in the ‘green’ zone,» said Minister Giniyat of the epidemiological situation in Kazakhstan in terms of the spread of the coronavirus infection, adding that hundreds of people are treated at hospitals filled up to only 6% of their capacity.

Four patients, according to the minister, are under special control as their conditions is critical.

Minister Giniyat stressed there is no need to impose the mask mandate even if some regions will see hike in COVID-19 cases and move to the ‘yellow’ zone.







