Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

No need to impose mask mandate – Health Minister

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
1 July 2022, 11:23
No need to impose mask mandate – Health Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is in safe ‘green’ zone in terms of the COVID-19 spread and there is no need to impose nationwide mask mandate, Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat said Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«We are in the ‘green’ zone,» said Minister Giniyat of the epidemiological situation in Kazakhstan in terms of the spread of the coronavirus infection, adding that hundreds of people are treated at hospitals filled up to only 6% of their capacity.

Four patients, according to the minister, are under special control as their conditions is critical.

Minister Giniyat stressed there is no need to impose the mask mandate even if some regions will see hike in COVID-19 cases and move to the ‘yellow’ zone.


photo


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes