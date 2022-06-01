No monkeypox cases registered in Kazakhstan – Health Minister

NUR-SULTAN.KAZINFORM – No cases of monkeypox have been registered in Kazakhstan so far, Minister of Healthcare Azhar Giniyat confirmed Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the Government’s meeting, Minister Giniyat assured that Kazakhstan has not registered any cases of monkeypox so far.

In her words, the cases of this infectious viral disease are mostly registered in the Western Africa, including Congo and Nigeria. Despite all precautions, the fresh cases of monkeypox were reported in the UK, Portugal, and Spain.

«The early symptoms of monkeypox are fever, headache, shivering, rash,» said Azhar Giniyat, adding that the ministry stands ready to diagnose the disease with special tests.

According to her, all arriving travelers are screened at the border. Temperature measurements are taken in order to prevent the spread of monkeypox in Kazakhstan.