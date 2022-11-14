No Kazakhstanis suffered in deadly blast in Istanbul

14 November 2022, 16:55

No Kazakhstanis suffered in deadly blast in Istanbul

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM The Kazakh General Consulate in Türkiye informs that no Kazakhstanis suffered in the deadly blast occured in Istanbul, Kazinform reports.

As earlier reported, an explosion occurred on November 13 on Istiklal Avenue leaving 6 dead and 81 injured.

The Kazakh General Consulate in Istanbul recommends Kazakhstanis staying in Türkiye to be careful, especially in the crowded places.

Photo: instagram.com/ekippolishaber0707