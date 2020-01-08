Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
No Kazakhstanis on board of the crashed plane in Iran, MFA

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
8 January 2020, 11:58
No Kazakhstanis on board of the crashed plane in Iran, MFA

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – There had not been Kazakhstan’s citizens of the board of the Boeing 737 crashed near the Imam Khomeini International Airport southern Tehran, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

«According to preliminary information issued by the Foreign Ministry of Iran, there had not been Kazakhstan's citizens on the board of the plane of the Ukrainian airlines. As of today 174 citizens of Kazakhstan are registered in the consular agency», said Aibek Smadiyarov official representative of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kazakhstan.


Ministry of Foreign Affairs   Middle East situation  
