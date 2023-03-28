Go to the main site
    No Kazakhstanis among victims of fatal bus crash in Saudi Arabia - MFA

    28 March 2023, 17:07

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – There are no Kazakhstanis among those killed and injured as a result of the bus crash in Saudi Arabia’s Asir region, a source at the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Aibek Smadiyarov, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, confirmed there were no citizens of Kazakhstan on the bus transporting pilgrims to Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

    Earlier it was reported that the bus crash had killed 20 people and injured 29 more in Saudi Arabia’s southwestern region. The bus reportedly had problems with breaks which led to a collision with a barrier at the end of a bridge. The vehicle capsized and caught fire.

    All pilgrims on the bus were from Yemen.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

