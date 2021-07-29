Go to the main site
    No Kazakhstanis among victims, injured in wildfires in Turkey – Embassy

    29 July 2021, 20:42

    ANTALYA. KAZINFORM – There are no Kazakhstanis among those injured in the fire which erupted in Antalya’s Manavgat district in Turkey, Kazinform has learnt from Kazakhstan’s Ambassador in Turkey Abzal Saparbekuly.

    Ambassador Saparbekuly shared a post on his official Facebook page in which he revealed that there are no nationals of Kazakhstan among the victims and those injured in the forest fire.

    According to the Turkish mass media, the wildfire engulfed the area of 60 ha and its area may have increased 3-4fold. Around 50 villages have been evacuated. The fire have reportedly destroyed up to 7-8 villages.

    Ambassador Saparbekuly noted that due to powerful wind which fanned the wildfires it is hard to bring them under control.

    Turkey has been battling the wildfires which erupted in the south of the country for the last few days.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Incidents Kazakhstan and Turkey
