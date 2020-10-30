Go to the main site
    No Kazakhstanis among those suffered in earthquake in Turkey

    30 October 2020, 21:05

    IZMIR. KAZINFORM According to preliminary information, there are no Kazakhstanis among those suffered in earthquake that hit Turkey today, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry reports.

    The magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck Izmir province, Turkey, on Friday afternoon at 02:51 p.m. At least four people were killed, 120 were injured.

    The Kazakh Embassy in Turkey keeps in touch with the Turkish state bodies to ascertain facts. No nationals of Kazakhstan were reported injured in the earthquake, the Facebook account of Kazakh Ambassador to Turkey Abzal Saparbekuly reads.

    In case of need citizens of Kazakhstan should contact the Embassy +903124919100 or the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Turkey, Abzal Saparbekuly.

    A. Amandykov +905384409677

    A. Sadykov +905367772827

    L. Bolatova +905396903114

    Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in Izmir Fatih Karadeniz +905323833135

    Azra Akhmediyanova +905347023135

