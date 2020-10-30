Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

No Kazakhstanis among those suffered in earthquake in Turkey

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
30 October 2020, 21:05
No Kazakhstanis among those suffered in earthquake in Turkey

IZMIR. KAZINFORM According to preliminary information, there are no Kazakhstanis among those suffered in earthquake that hit Turkey today, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry reports.

The magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck Izmir province, Turkey, on Friday afternoon at 02:51 p.m. At least four people were killed, 120 were injured.

The Kazakh Embassy in Turkey keeps in touch with the Turkish state bodies to ascertain facts. No nationals of Kazakhstan were reported injured in the earthquake, the Facebook account of Kazakh Ambassador to Turkey Abzal Saparbekuly reads.

In case of need citizens of Kazakhstan should contact the Embassy +903124919100 or the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Turkey, Abzal Saparbekuly.

A. Amandykov +905384409677

A. Sadykov +905367772827

L. Bolatova +905396903114

Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in Izmir Fatih Karadeniz +905323833135

Azra Akhmediyanova +905347023135

Foreign policy    Incidents    Environment   Natural disasters  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023