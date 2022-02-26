Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

No Kazakhstanis among those injured in Ukraine - MFA

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
26 February 2022, 18:06
No Kazakhstanis among those injured in Ukraine - MFA

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – There are no nationals of Kazakhstan among those injured in Ukraine, official spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Aibek Smadiyarov revealed, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Smadiyarov told press briefing on Saturday there are no nationals of Kazakhstan injured [in Ukraine]. At least there is no such data.

He also added that the Kazakh Embassy in Kyiv operates routinely.

According to him, two buses with Kazakhstanis onboard have already left Kyiv and Lviv and are approaching the Ukrainian-Polish border in order to be evacuated from Katowice via a special flight.

Earlier at the press briefing Aibek Smadiyarov revealed what has been done so far to repatriate the citizens of Kazakhstan from Ukraine as the Kazakh Embassy received hundreds of repatriation requests.


Foreign policy    Ukraine    Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region