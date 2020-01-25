No Kazakhstanis among those injured in Turkey earthquake

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Official spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aibek Smadiyarov has confirmed there are no nationals of Kazakhstan among the victims of the deadly earthquake which hit eastern Turkey, Kazinform reports.

«According to preliminary data provided by the Turkish side, there are no citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan among those injured in the deadly earthquake in Turkey,» Smadiyarov confirmed via the Telegram channel.

Earlier it was reported that the 6.8-magnitude quake hit eastern Elazig province in Turkey early Saturday morning.

The death toll of the quake has already mounted to 21 people. The quake left some 900 people injured.

Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev extended his condolences of the people of Turkey.