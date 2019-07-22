Go to the main site
    No Kazakhstanis among those injured in road accident in South Korea – MFA

    22 July 2019, 13:24

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – There are no citizens of Kazakhstan among those injured in a road accident in South Korea, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    «There are nocitizens of Kazakhstan among those injured in the road accident in South Korea,»the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic ofKazakhstan said in a statement.

    Earlier Kazinformreported that four people died and nine others were injured in the roadaccident which happened in the city of Samcheok, Gangwon Province, South Korea.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

